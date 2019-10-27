Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sat down to "Netflix and chill" with his youngest son AbRam, who seemed to be a little unimpressed with the episode of David Letterman's show featuring the actor.

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to share the incident with his fans and followers.

"So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one and say, let's watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia... and this banner pops up!! And the littlest one quips...'papa it's not new...it's just you!!' Well," Shah Rukh tweeted.

So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia ...” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips...”papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! “ Well... pic.twitter.com/ncu2RA74h6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 26, 2019

The latest episode of the Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, hosted by David Letterman, aired on Friday.

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan also made an appearance in the episode which took fans of the actor inside his home, Mannat, and his lifestyle.

In the episode, the Don star also spoke about his other two children -- Aryan and Suhana.

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

