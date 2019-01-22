LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Falls Victim to Cybercrime, Facebook Account Hacked

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was swift in informing his fans and followers that his Facebook account has been hacked.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
(Photo: A file photo of Aryan Khan)
Even as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is out in California training to be a director, his celebrity-like status in India can’t be overlooked. In fact, the star-son has a substantial fan-following on poplar social networking websites like Instagram, with close to a million followers. However, Aryan has fallen prey to cyber-attack. His Facebook account has been hacked.

Aryan, 21, who is currently studying in University of Southern California, was swift in informing his fans and followers about the incident. He updated his Instagram story to reflect the fact. He posted “Facebook hacked. Please ignore anything from it.”

Celebrity profile hacking is not fresh in Bollywood. Earlier, social media accounts of Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and Ali Zafar have been hacked.

Celebrities like Aryan are constantly under threat from cybercrimes. As the world runs online, the hackers stand to gain personal information from social media accounts and may use the obtained material to harm someone’s reputation or gain unethical leverage over such people. Its a matter of global concern indeed.

There has been no further update from Aryan regarding filing of an official complaint in the case.

