English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Falls Victim to Cybercrime, Facebook Account Hacked
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was swift in informing his fans and followers that his Facebook account has been hacked.
(Photo: A file photo of Aryan Khan)
Loading...
Even as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is out in California training to be a director, his celebrity-like status in India can’t be overlooked. In fact, the star-son has a substantial fan-following on poplar social networking websites like Instagram, with close to a million followers. However, Aryan has fallen prey to cyber-attack. His Facebook account has been hacked.
Aryan, 21, who is currently studying in University of Southern California, was swift in informing his fans and followers about the incident. He updated his Instagram story to reflect the fact. He posted “Facebook hacked. Please ignore anything from it.”
Celebrity profile hacking is not fresh in Bollywood. Earlier, social media accounts of Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and Ali Zafar have been hacked.
Celebrities like Aryan are constantly under threat from cybercrimes. As the world runs online, the hackers stand to gain personal information from social media accounts and may use the obtained material to harm someone’s reputation or gain unethical leverage over such people. Its a matter of global concern indeed.
There has been no further update from Aryan regarding filing of an official complaint in the case.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Aryan, 21, who is currently studying in University of Southern California, was swift in informing his fans and followers about the incident. He updated his Instagram story to reflect the fact. He posted “Facebook hacked. Please ignore anything from it.”
Celebrity profile hacking is not fresh in Bollywood. Earlier, social media accounts of Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and Ali Zafar have been hacked.
Celebrities like Aryan are constantly under threat from cybercrimes. As the world runs online, the hackers stand to gain personal information from social media accounts and may use the obtained material to harm someone’s reputation or gain unethical leverage over such people. Its a matter of global concern indeed.
There has been no further update from Aryan regarding filing of an official complaint in the case.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken
- Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results