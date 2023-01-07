Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan and Pak Actress Sadia Khan's Pic From New Year's Eve Party Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan attended a New Year party in Dubai. A few pictures of Aryan and Nora Fatehi partying at the same venue surfaced and the rumours of them dating quickly spread online. And now, a new picture of Aryan has appeared on the internet, but this time with a Pakistani actress Sadia Khan.

The picture was originally uploaded by Sadia in her now-deleted Instagram stories. She had captioned the post, “Throwback to the New Year’s Eve.” The actress was seen wearing a black dress with a black coat. She kept her look minimal by opting for minimal makeup. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in blue jeans, a red T-shirt and a white jacket.

So, who is Sadia Khan?

Pakistani actress Sadia Khan, 35, is known for her role as Emaan in a Pakistani TV show titled Khuda Aur Muhabbat. In 2019, she played the lead role in the TV show Maryam Periera.

The Dubai New Year party was also attended by Karan Johar. In images circulating online, Nora Fatehi was alsoseen at the party. After the pictures of the two posing with fans went viral, fans begin presuming that the budding director and actress are dating.

Aryan Khan’s work-front

Aryan Khan is all set to make his writing and directing debut via a web series. He had announced this with a picture of a spiral-bound script on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” His father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is his biggest cheerleader commented, “Wow… thinking… believing… dreaming done, now onto dare … wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special." Not only this, mom Gauri Khan too had commented on the post. “Can’t wait to watch," she penned.

The shoot for the series is set to start this year and is produced by their in-house production Red Chillies Entertainment.

