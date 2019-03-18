LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Channels Inner 'Narcos' on His French Holiday

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan posted a series of new photographs from his French holiday on social media, where he's seen channelling his inner "Narcos".

IANS

Updated:March 18, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Channels Inner 'Narcos' on His French Holiday
Image courtesy: Aryan Khan/ Instagram
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan posted a series of new photographs from his French holiday on social media, where he's seen channelling his inner "Narcos".

Aryan, who currently has a following of 974,000 on Instagram, shared a few photographs from his holiday and his fans could not stop gushing about his good looks and perfect jawline.

Aryan captioned the post: "'Narcos'", and geo-tagged it to Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, France.

Narcos

The first of the three images show him sitting on the ground, holding a big chunk of snow in his hands, the second shows him gazing at his phone, with the Alps in the background, while the third shows him in side profile.

Several fans compared him to Felix Gallardo, the main character from Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico", essayed by actor Diego Luna.

