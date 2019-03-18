English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Channels Inner 'Narcos' on His French Holiday
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan posted a series of new photographs from his French holiday on social media, where he's seen channelling his inner "Narcos".
Image courtesy: Aryan Khan/ Instagram
Loading...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan posted a series of new photographs from his French holiday on social media, where he's seen channelling his inner "Narcos".
Aryan, who currently has a following of 974,000 on Instagram, shared a few photographs from his holiday and his fans could not stop gushing about his good looks and perfect jawline.
Aryan captioned the post: "'Narcos'", and geo-tagged it to Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, France.
The first of the three images show him sitting on the ground, holding a big chunk of snow in his hands, the second shows him gazing at his phone, with the Alps in the background, while the third shows him in side profile.
Several fans compared him to Felix Gallardo, the main character from Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico", essayed by actor Diego Luna.
Aryan, who currently has a following of 974,000 on Instagram, shared a few photographs from his holiday and his fans could not stop gushing about his good looks and perfect jawline.
Aryan captioned the post: "'Narcos'", and geo-tagged it to Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, France.
The first of the three images show him sitting on the ground, holding a big chunk of snow in his hands, the second shows him gazing at his phone, with the Alps in the background, while the third shows him in side profile.
Several fans compared him to Felix Gallardo, the main character from Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico", essayed by actor Diego Luna.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achievement, Says Manoj Pahwa
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results