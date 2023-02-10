Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was snapped by the paparazzi on Thursday night as he arrived at SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s new house in Mumbai. The starkid was seen arriving in his car. He sported a black t-shirt and looked dapper as always. Besides Aryan, his mother Gauri Khan was also spotted by the paps too. She wore a casual white top and trousers.

Not just the mother-son duo but King Khan also attended the event. However, his car was covered with black curtains. Watch the video here:

Aryan Khan is the eldest kid of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has two siblings: Suhana Khan, who is about to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and AbRam Khan, who is nine years old. On the other hand, Aryan is currently preparing to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies. Earlier, it was also reported that SRK roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed ‘Fauda’ series to train his son.

“Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film, which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. It is currently inching close to Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Next, SRK will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

