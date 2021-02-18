IPL Auction 2021: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan at KKR Table

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan spotted at the IPL Auction 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on Thursday. KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were also present on the KKR table.

Aryan attends all the KKR matches, but, for the first time he was seen at the auction. He was wearing a white shirt and had put a black mask.

📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021

However, the BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of IPL 2021. According to reports, the 14th edition of the popular tournament is likely to start in the third week of April.

The IPL 2021 mini auction started at 3 pm and the eight participating IPL franchises are looking to fill their vacancies and bolster their squad. Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations are enlisted for the auctions. There will be 61 vacant slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have the highest number of slots available (11), while Sunrisers Hyderabad come in with a limited budget of 10.75 crore. The Kings XI Punjab enter the auction with the highest purse (approx. Rs 53.20 crore), while former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.90 crore purse and six slots to fill, among others.