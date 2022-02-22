Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Set To Make His Bollywood Debut With Web Series And Film: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is preparing for his Bollywood debut. However, unlike his father, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer, a new report has claimed. Time and again, Shah Rukh has said that Aryan is not keen on pursuing a career in acting. SRK had once mentioned that Aryan wanted to become a director. Now, it seems like Aryan is taking steps towards fulfilling that dream.

According to a Pinkvilla source, Aryan has been working on multiple ideas that have the potential of becoming feature films and web series. Of the many ideas, there have been two plot lines that have been picked — one being a web series for Amazon Prime while another is a film backed by Khan-home production Red Chillies Entertainment. He is said to be working on these with co-writer Bilal Siddiqi, of The Bard of Blood fame.

“The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself," the source revealed. The report added that the ideas are still in the primitive stage and only when the streaming platform gives a green light will the series be developed further on.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana has been keen on following her father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in acting. Suhana has expressed her interest in acting in an interview a few years ago and has been studying the craft in the UK and US. She recently returned to India and rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that she might be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar in an Archies inspired project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.