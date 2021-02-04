Aryan Khan and Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Bond Over Game of Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty were recently spotted playing cricket with a few friends in Mumbai. Aryan and Ahan were clicked by the paparazzi as they bonded over a cricket match. The star kids were seen in full form on the ground as they tried their hands at batting and bowling during a friendly game. This is not the first time they united over sports. They were even seen playing football over the weekend. Behind-the-scenes snippets from the game surfaced online and soon went viral across social media platforms.

As seen in the pictures, the two donned their athletic best while playing on the field. Aryan was wearing an all-black tracksuit. He opted for an oversized printed T-Shirt teamed with a pair of track shorts and multicoloured sneakers. Ahan, on the other hand, opted for a white tee with black running shorts and a pair of white sneakers. He batted and also took on the role of a fielder during the course of the match.

Aryan is currently pursuing a course on filmmaking at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. A Sevenoaks School graduate from London, Aryan is interested in making his Bollywood debut as a filmmaker but there is no confirmation on when yet. The 23-year-old lent his voice to the character of Mufasa’s son Simba for the Hindi dubbed version of the animation release, The Lion King.

On the other hand, Ahan will soon be making his acting debut in Bollywood. He will be stepping into the industry with the upcoming film, titled Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. Tara Sutaria will star as the female lead in the romantic drama. Tadap is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.