Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing On His Mother Gauri Khan's Birthday on Friday

Gauri Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife, will be hoping that her 51st birthday on Friday turns out to be the best of her life, with son, Aryan Khan, coming back to Mannat, the family’s Bandra home. Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard in court on Friday at 12.30pm, after he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Thursday in a drug seizure case.

Aryan Khan was arrested last Saturday, a day after he and seven others were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the Cordelia Cruise in a drug seizure case. The NCB claims to have detained and arrested the eight and recovered drugs from them during an undercover operation.

For more: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: SRK Gets Support From Bollywood; Son’s Bail Plea Hearing on Friday Which Is Mother Gauri Khan’s Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not been seen in public since Aryan Khan’s arrest, while Bollywood stars and the couple’s friends have been seen making trips to Mannat. Superstar Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri, actor Neelam, fashion designer Seema Khan, and a few others have been spotted entering the sea-facing bungalow to meet Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s friends from Bollywood have also stood up in his support on social media, with actress Pooja Bhatt, actor Hrithik Roshan, and director Hansal Mehta, among others putting out social media posts in support of King Khan.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would now be hoping that their son returns home, too, on Friday. And what better day than his mother’s birthday.

The NCB had on Thursday sought the remand of Aryan Khan and others till October 11, but the court sent them to judicial custody instead. Aryan Khan’s lawyer applied for bail, but the plea will be heard on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.