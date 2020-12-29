Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Plays Guitar, Sings Charlie Puth's Attention in Viral Clip

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan aspires to be a filmmaker. But he is a man of many talents. The young lad is already a sensation on social media. He often takes everyone by surprise with his rare sight. The star kid has yet again managed to grab netizens' attention as he flaunted his music talent. In a new video shared online, Aryan is seen strumming a guitar and singing Charlie Puth’s popular track Attention. He is also joined by another friend, who sings along with him.

Recently, a throwback picture of Shah Rukh with sons Aryan and AbRam resurfaced on the internet. The all-boys picture shows SRK wearing a black jacket and olive-green pants. The father of three is holding his youngest kid Abram who, like his father, is wearing shades and looks cute. The image was originally shared by Gauri Khan in 2018.

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/sz1ayHWVu7 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 1, 2018

SRK has two sons and a daughter Suhana Khan. The eldest kid Aryan recently turned 23. The Khan family is spending time together since Aryan and Suhana who study abroad have returned home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aryan collaborated with his father recently and conceptualised the video of the anthem of their IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders named Laphao. Although he is not active on Instagram and hasn’t shared a post since September 2019, Aryan has a huge fan following already.