1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Sports New Look in His latest Picture

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s older son Aryan Khan has once again made headlines for his all-new avatar. The 22-year-old, who is pursuing filmmaking at University of Southern California, is currently chilling with his friends at Cabo San Lucas, of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

In the images, which are going viral on Instagram, shows Aryan wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt and white shorts and sunnies. He was sporting a distinct ‘goatee’ that has caught the social media’s attention.

The images have been posted on Aryan Khan’s fan page Instagram account.

Aryan is known for lending his voice in the 2019 animation release The Lion King as Simba alongside father, Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version.

In an interview with IANS, Shah Rukh had shared his experience of working with son in The Lion King. He said, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case”.

