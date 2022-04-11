Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan To Make His Bollywood Debut As Director On A Web-Series: Report

Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his son Aryan Khan is not keen on pursuing a career in acting and wants to become a director. Earlier, a media report also revealed that Aryan has been developing multiple ideas which have the potential of becoming web-series or feature film. Now, it appears that Aryan has taken a step forward in fulfilling his dream because according to a Pinkvilla report, Aryan recently did a test shoot for a web series at a studio in Mumbai and he will also be directing the project.

In addition, the test shoot reportedly took place on Friday and Saturday, and the young filmmaker took the “complete charge" for the same. Reportedly, in a bid to prepare himself and the crew, Aryan wanted everyone to get together, as this would also help all to gain an understanding of the project before the shoot begins. “Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge of the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The report further added that Maska actor Prit Kamani was also spotted on the set, and it isn’t confirmed yet whether he will feature in the project or not. Adding to this, the report claimed that Aryan is “very passionate" about his untitled show, and “has already begun work on the pre-production." Soon the actual shooting dates will also be finalised, as per the Pinkvilla report.

Meanwhile, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut as an actress in Zoya Akhtar’s web series, which is based on popular Archie comics. The upcoming project also features Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

