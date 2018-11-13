English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Turns 21, Karan Johar Posts Best Birthday Wish
Karan Johar says Aryan Khan is 'blessed with the most amazing parents'.
Image: Karan Johar/Twitter
Loading...
Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son with wife Gauri, turned 21 on Monday. Karan Johar, who is known to be extremely close to the Khan family, took to Twitter to extend a heart-warming birthday wish to his godson.
Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh, Aryan and himself, he tweeted, “My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan.”
Talking about Aryan, Karan had earlier said, “He is like my godchild. He and Suhana (Shah Rukh’s daughter) have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family.”
Earlier this year, speculations had been rife that Karan was planning to launch Aryan with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi.
However, rubbishing all reports, he clarified, “Who wouldn’t want to see Aryan on the big screen as a film star? I am sure, when he decides to enter Bollywood, I’ll be there, professionally and emotionally, if he needs me. But right now, it’s too soon. He still has four years left to finish his studies. He isn’t going to be on the radar for the next four years.”
On the professional front, Karan is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting celeb shat show Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, a Mughal-era romance starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.
Meanwhile, check out some of Ayran's photos.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh, Aryan and himself, he tweeted, “My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan.”
My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cFBqj3GQrC— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 12, 2018
Talking about Aryan, Karan had earlier said, “He is like my godchild. He and Suhana (Shah Rukh’s daughter) have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family.”
Earlier this year, speculations had been rife that Karan was planning to launch Aryan with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi.
However, rubbishing all reports, he clarified, “Who wouldn’t want to see Aryan on the big screen as a film star? I am sure, when he decides to enter Bollywood, I’ll be there, professionally and emotionally, if he needs me. But right now, it’s too soon. He still has four years left to finish his studies. He isn’t going to be on the radar for the next four years.”
On the professional front, Karan is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting celeb shat show Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, a Mughal-era romance starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.
Meanwhile, check out some of Ayran's photos.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy SUV Bookings to Stop From December 2018 – Report
- Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Radhika Apte Chilling by the Pool Will Give You Major #VacationGoals
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...