Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Turns 21, Karan Johar Posts Best Birthday Wish

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son with wife Gauri, turned 21 on Monday. Karan Johar, who is known to be extremely close to the Khan family, took to Twitter to extend a heart-warming birthday wish to his godson.Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh, Aryan and himself, he tweeted, “My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan.”Talking about Aryan, Karan had earlier said, “He is like my godchild. He and Suhana (Shah Rukh’s daughter) have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family.”Earlier this year, speculations had been rife that Karan was planning to launch Aryan with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi.However, rubbishing all reports, he clarified, “Who wouldn’t want to see Aryan on the big screen as a film star? I am sure, when he decides to enter Bollywood, I’ll be there, professionally and emotionally, if he needs me. But right now, it’s too soon. He still has four years left to finish his studies. He isn’t going to be on the radar for the next four years.”On the professional front, Karan is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting celeb shat show Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, a Mughal-era romance starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.Meanwhile, check out some of Ayran's photos.