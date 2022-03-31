Shah Rukh Khan's SRK+ Now Faces Competition From Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh; This is How He Reacts

No matter how hard Shah Rukh Khan is trying, he is facing hindrances at every step in coming up with new ideas for his OTT launch SRK+. This time, the superstar is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Ajay Devgn’s Rudra. In his latest ad with Disney+ Hotstar, SRK is seen striking his signature pose with his poster while taking a selfie with it. As he says that entertainment won’t stop, actor Gopal Dutt interferes and says that it has to stop. When Shah Rukh asks whether his industry friend Salman Khan is coming up with anything, Dutt answers that Disney+ Hostert is coming up with interesting titles.

Watch what happens next:

Sorry @iamsrk aapko hamari wajah se baar baar alvida kehna pad raha hai apne plans ko 🙏😝 #ThodaRukShahRukh pic.twitter.com/xdNs0AC6bF— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 31, 2022

Retweeting the video, the actor wrote, “Abhi toh matches dekh raha hu, phir tumhe bhi dekh lunga @DisneyPlusHS walo."

Abhi toh matches dekh raha hu, phir tumhe bhi dekh lunga @DisneyPlusHS walo https://t.co/ILr3uBzacq— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2022

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan piqued the interests of his fans when he unveiled the poster of SRK Plus earlier this month. His industry colleagues like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Anurag Kashyap congratulated him on launching his OTT app, however, several reports stated that the app is just a part of advertisements for Disney+ Hostar. Well, the recent videos say so.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot of Pathaan in Spain, SRK is now in Dubai. Shah Rukh was spotted in and around the city, accompanied by his many bodyguards. He can be seen flaunting his new look in the latest pictures shared by fans.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Recently, SRK had also shared a glimpse of his eight-pack abs and long hair for Pathaan. The picture raised the temperature on social media and left fans excited about the movie. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.