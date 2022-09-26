Shah Rukh Khan's Thirst Trap Shirtless Pic Has Left Gauri Khan Worried; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan left everyone gasping for breath on Sunday after he took to his social media handles and dropped a picture that has re-defined the definition of hotness. The superstar went shirtless and flaunted his abs. His long hair and intense look only left fans more curious for his comeback film Pathaan.

“Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption.

While everyone is gushing over SRK’s pictures, there is one person who is left worried. It’s none other than his wife Gauri Khan. She shared Shah Rukh’s pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!”

Gauri recently graced Koffee With Karan 7 too when she also revealed one habit of Shah Rukh Khan which annoys her the most. After Karan mentioned that SRK is an impressive host, so much so that he accompanies guests to their cars and sees them off, Gauri said, “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes, I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the house during parties. Others start looking for him, and I feel as if we are having the party outside on the road.”

Meanwhile, several other celebrities also reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s photo via the comments section. “Ohhhh kayyyy. Lovely chat wit your shirt @iamsrk 🙌. But the physique 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻. Superb,” Dino Morea wrote. Television actor Vishal Kotian also commented, “Kaise SIR kaise.. u hav raised the bar..” Tiger Shroff also shared, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend.”

