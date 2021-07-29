CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's Throwback Picture Goes Viral, Richa Chadha Comments 'First Love'

Shah Rukh Khan's throwback picture received tons of likes and comments, and even Richa Chadha couldn't stop herself from calling SRK her first love.

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the king of Bollywood with his wit, charm and talent. Last seen in Himanshu Sharma's Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, he has dabbled in many experimental yet promising films — like Dear Zindagi, Raees and Fan — over the past few years. With a body of work that boasts of films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan, Baazigar, Don, Devdas and Swades — he has established a loyal fan following that swear by his acting chops and he truly is their King Khan. He will soon be seen in promising projects like Pathan and Sanki.

But what recently created quite a buzz on social media was a throwback picture of the superstar that was posted by a fan on Twitter, who said that the picture made his morning. In the old picture from his school days where he can be seen with his classmates at a store. Everyone, except SRK, can be seen smiling. He is looking somewhere else, lost in his own thoughts. The picture is too adorable and received tons of likes and comments. Even Gangs Of Wasseypur actress Richa Chadha couldn't stop herself and called Shah Rukh Khan her first love in the comment section. The post has garnered a lot of love from his fans all over the globe for whom this was something to be cherished.

Siddharth Anand's Pathan will see him with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. SRK will be seen in a special cameo appearance and fans will be seeing him again after a long time. His last release Zero was in 2018. Although the film was appreciated for its songs and performances, it failed to leave its mark at the box office. Not to be discouraged, he will surely work his magic with his upcoming flicks.

first published:July 29, 2021, 10:57 IST