Shah Rukh Khan's Umbrella Chronicles Continue But This Time Cameras Manage To Catch Glimpse; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was channeling his inner Don as he evaded the paparazzi with his trusted umbrella. On several occasions, SRK has been spotted covering himself underneath a big umbrella in the hope of not getting photographed. However, his umbrella has failed him this time around. On Wednesday, the actor was seen making his way out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai. This marked SRK’s first public appearance since his Aryan Khan was cleared in the drug case.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Shah Rukh Khan noticed the cameras outside the dubbing studio and quickly pulled out the umbrella. However, the paparazzi surrounded him and it was hard for him to not hide. The cameras got a few pictures of the actor. Shah Rukh was seen wearing half pants and a white tee. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Last week, Shah Rukh gave the media a skip when he made his way to Karan Johar’s birthday bash. While the paparazzi were gathered at the red carpet entrance, it was reported that Shah Rukh entered the venue through another gate.

“Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan’s birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception party as well,” a source told IndiaToday.in.

The report was later confirmed as videos and pictures from the party emerged, showing Shah Rukh dancing with fellow guests and posing with Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh had avoided the cameras in April as well when he made his way to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party. While the cameras spotted his car, the actor had a black blinder that restricted the cameras from getting a picture of the actor.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming movies. He has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Dunki with Raju Hirani and a movie with Atlee.

