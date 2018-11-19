Shah Rukh Khan's Little One AbRam Gets Angry At Paparazzi, Shouts 'No Pictures'

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is a star in making. Just like his father, the star-kid enjoys a huge fan base. The kid is constantly followed by paparazzi and is clicked endlessly whenever he is out in the public.Recently, AbRam was spotted attending Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's birthday bash. While leaving the party, AbRam got miffed with the photographers. Seeing them taking his photos, he angrily screamed 'No pictures' and hid his face.Take a look at the video:On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration. In the picture, the two can be shaking hands. Captioning the photo, he wrote, "And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father. And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!"Apart from AbRam, the celebrity attendees included Shilpa Shetty, her son Viaan, Esha Deol, her daughter Radhya, Farah Khan, her son Czar Kunder, Tara Sharma, her two sons, and Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi. All of the Bachchans—Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta—and Aaradhya’s grandmother Vrinda Rai were also present at the event.