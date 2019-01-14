English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh with Abram, Aamir Khan with Azad: Stars Share Adorable Father-son Photos
Shah Rukh has shared a photo of himself lazing in bed with AbRam, while Aamir posted a snap of going over home decor catalogues with son Azad sitting on his shoulder.
Image: Instagram
It was a Sunday well spent for Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, who shared photos of them hanging out with their sons, AbRam and Azad, respectively. If you head on to the Instagram pages of the both the Bollywood stars, you'll see Shah Rukh has shared a photo of himself chilling in bed with AbRam, while Aamir has posted a snap of his son Azad sitting on his shoulder.
SRK and AbRam spent their Sunday 'researching about laziness'. Shah Rukh posted the picture with a cheeky caption, "Weekend Research - 'A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two.' We are the other two and we don't agree mom."
On the other hand, Aamir and Azad appeared to be putting their weekend to good use, by brooding over some home decor catalogues. Azad sat on Aamir's shoulders with the exact same expression of being lost in deep thought.
AbRam is the youngest of Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children. Their eldest is Aaryan, 21, and then Suhana, 18.
Azad, all of seven years old, is Aamir's youngest. He is father to son Junaid and daughter Ira, from his first marriage with Reena.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which did not do well. The film received mixed reviews and it failed to fare well at the ticket window. Shah Rukh is currently working on the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.
Aamir Khan's last film had a similar fate, too, with his Rs 300 crore project Thugs Of Hindostan failing miserably at the box office.
