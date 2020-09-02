Shah Rukh's Figurines Adorn Gauri Khan's Office Space

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh's love story is certainly one for the ages. Recently, Gauri showed off her new range of furniture designs on social media while sitting in her office cabin. What caught our attention were the cute, little SRK figurines that adorned the glass shelf behind her.

In the picture shared by Gauri, Shah Rukh's various miniature model toys are kept. There is one that is the recreation of his Raees character while another is his adorable mini statue with youngest son AbRam. Other figurines show him in his various avatars.

Gauri shared the picture on social media writing, "My collaboration with @hermosastudioindia for signature line of furniture ...is the opening of a new chapter in the field of luxury for me. This collection will have designs that are aspirational yet timeless and that can seamlessly fit into modern contemporary homes. And what better date for announce this collaboration than #hermosa 2nd anniversary. Sharing a sneak peak into the collection (sic)."

On the work front, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next film. He was last seen in 2018 drama Zero. It is speculated that his next will be in collaboration with director Siddharth Anand and the project may be officially announced during the 50th foundation anniversary celebrations of Yash Raj Films, which will kickstart on the 88th birth anniversary of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27.