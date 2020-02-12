Actor Shahbaz Khan Booked by Mumbai Police in Alleged Case of Molestation

Popular film and TV actor Shahbaz Khan has been booked by the Mumbai police in an alleged molestation case of a teenage girl, reported indiatvnews.com. As per sources, an FIR has been filed against Shahbaz under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation in the matter is currently underway but Shahbaz has not been taken into custody.

News agency ANI tweeted in the matter writing, "Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on."

Mumbai: Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Shahbaz, whose real name is Haider Khan is a son of Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Amir Khan, classical vocalist. Lately, Shahbaz has been seen in TV shows such as Tenali Rama, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Shahbaz is popular for his villainous roles on the small and big screens.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.