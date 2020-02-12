Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Actor Shahbaz Khan Booked by Mumbai Police in Alleged Case of Molestation
An FIR has been registered against popular actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a teenage girl. Sources say that investigation in the matter is currently underway.
Shahbaz Khan
Popular film and TV actor Shahbaz Khan has been booked by the Mumbai police in an alleged molestation case of a teenage girl, reported indiatvnews.com. As per sources, an FIR has been filed against Shahbaz under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation in the matter is currently underway but Shahbaz has not been taken into custody.
News agency ANI tweeted in the matter writing, "Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on."
Mumbai: Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on.— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020
Shahbaz, whose real name is Haider Khan is a son of Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Amir Khan, classical vocalist. Lately, Shahbaz has been seen in TV shows such as Tenali Rama, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Shahbaz is popular for his villainous roles on the small and big screens.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sana Khaan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical
- Mark Ruffalo Responds to Speculation About Working with Bong Joon Ho on 'Parasite' Series
- Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter
- Coronavirus And MWC 2020: Vivo Also Declines Barcelona Trip Because of Deadly Virus