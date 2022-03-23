Shaheed Diwas: Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood Pay Tributes to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

On the occasion of Shaheed Divas (Martyrs’ Day) the nation honours the valour and commitment of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. The day is remembered as freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers of India in 1931. To mark the day, several Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and Amol Parashar among others took to their social media handles and paid tribute to the legendary heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Ajay, who has played the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, wrote, “Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru’s ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable. Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi (sic)." He accompanied it with the hashtag ‘Shaheed Diwas’.

Amol Parashar who portrayed Bhagat Singh’s role in Vicky Kaushal starrer film Sardar Udham Singh took to Instagram and remembered the bravehearts on the Martyrs’ Day. He shared his pictures from the film, featuring him as Bhagat Singh. Alongside the post, Amol wrote, “’My strength is the strength of the oppressed, my courage is the courage of desperation.”Remembering the Revolutionaries who believed in the inalienable human rights and freedom of all people. #ShaheedDiwas.”

“I would like to gift 23 copies of the book ‘Bhagat Singh Aur Unnke Saathiyo Ke Dastaawej’ and/or ‘Why I am an atheist’ to strangers and friends. Leave a comment with ‘Freedom and Equality’ and the choice of your book. Will take it forward from there,”he added.

Sonu Sood who starred in 2002 film based on, Life of Sardar Bhagat Singh titled Shaheed-E-Azam, too shared his pictures from the film as the revolutionary leader. He remembered the bravehearts on the occasion on Martyrs’ Day and wrote, “Remembering the legend Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary today.”

“It was an honor for me portray him on the big screen, which marked my debut in the movies with Shaheed-E-Azam. As they always say the firsts are always the most special ones and they leave a forever mark in your life.These precious memories of playing Shaheed Bhagat Singh will live in my heart forever along with his teachings. Jai Hind 🇮🇳,” he added.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Today on #ShaheedDiwas day I pay my respect to Bhagat Singh ji , Sukhdev ji and Rajguru ji who attained martyrdom for Ma Bharati (sic)."

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail.

