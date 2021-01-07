Shaheen and Alia Bhatt are Adorable Kids in This Throwback Snap Shared By Mom Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan took a trip down the memory lane as she posted a picture of her daughters in her latest Instagram post. The 64-year-old actor shared a throwback snap of Shaheen Bhatt, 32, and Alia Bhatt, 27, from when they were kids. In the photograph, Alia can be seen trying to make bunny ears on Shaheen’s head. And all this while Shaheen, who is a few inches taller than Alia, is looking down at her little sister. For the caption of this post, Soni put three heart emojis.

The adorable post has received over 8,463 likes as fans share their views on this throwback. Fans commented how Alia looked too cute in her childhood. Sister of Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented with two heart emojis on Soni’s latest Instagram post.

Alia and Ranbir recently went to Ranthambore National Park along with their families to celebrate the New Year. Pictures from their wild getaway were shared on social media. Alia was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt while Ranbir Kapoor was joined by his mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima and niece Samara Sahni.

It was not just Alia and Ranbir who welcomed New Year 2021 at Rajasthan’s wildlife park, but Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were present at the National Park as well. The couple shared pictures from the getaway that is home to various wild animals including tigers, deers, peacocks, and more.

Soni shared her experience of spotting a tiger for the first time at Ranthambore through an Instagram post. The picture posted by the actress showed a majestic tiger roaming in the jungles. In the caption, Soni wrote that nothing can prepare a person for their first sighting of a real-life tiger. She further wrote that nothing could compare to the experience of sitting so close to a tiger that one can almost reach out and touch it. Describing her experience, Soni said it was “epic”.

During their vacation, rumours were rife about a possible engagement between Alia and Ranbir. However, Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor quickly shut the rumours down, saying that their vacation was planned in advance and many members of their families weren't present there.