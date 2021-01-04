Shaheen Bhatt Gives Fans a Glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s Wildlife Photography Skills from Ranthambhore Safari

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in New Year’s with their families at the Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan. The lovebirds were accompanied by B-town celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as well and rumours swirled quickly that ‘Ralia’ were also going to get engaged on the trip. However, the engagement speculations turned out to be untrue, as clarified by Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor.

On the trip to Ranthambhore, Alia and Ranbir also enjoyed a tiger safari. They also spotted the big cat while travelling inside the jungle. Alia’s elder sister Shaheen, who was also with the couple on this getaway, shared a glimpse of Ranbir’s photography skills as she posted a picture of prowling tiger captured by Ranbir on his lens.

She posted the image of the majestic cat, captured by Ranbir, on her social media handle.

On the work front, Ranbir delighted fans by sharing a teaser of his upcoming film Animal, which teams him up with Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is produced by T-Series and casts Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol alongside him. There are reports that Bulbbul fame actress Tripti Damri will also feature in the film in an important role. However, confirmation on this front is awaited.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra-Part I this year. He is also starting filming of his yet untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor in January first week. It is helmed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame.