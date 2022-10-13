Shaheen Bhatt Is Waiting to Meet Alia Bhatt's Baby, Says 'There's Extreme Nervousness at Home' | Exclusive

In June this year, actor Alia Bhatt took to social media and announced that she is expecting a baby with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since, love has been pouring in for the couple from all quarters as they are all set to become parents for the first time. Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor have already expressed their joy on the good news. And for the first time, Alia’s elder sister, author, screenplay writer and mental health advocate, Shaheen Bhatt, shares her delight on the former’s impending motherhood as she exclusively speaks to News18.

She tells us, “Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family.”

Shaheen feels rather overwhelmed as 2022 proved to be a momentous year for the Bhatts, who welcomed their son-in-law early this year. Alia and Ranbir, who were recently seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, tied the knot on April 14 after dating each other for about five years.

Talking about it, Shaheen says, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

Recently, the Gangubai Kathaiwadi and Darlings actor took to Instagram and shared that she was enjoying a ‘chaat day’ with her sister as the duo gorged on pani puri and sev puri. Ask Shaheen about how they manage to let their hair down and have a sister-time especially since the soon-to-be-mother continues to work round the clock and the to-be maasi is busy working on a bunch of scripts, and the I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier writer explains, “You have to find time. We video call each other almost every other day or a couple of times a week even if she is really busy. We check on each other through Facetime. Whenever there is a moment available, we do lunch or dinner together.”

She adds that now that they co-own Eternal Sunshine Productions, a production house, they get to be in touch more than ever. “And by virtue of the fact that we work together now, we get to spend a lot of time. We do a lot of meetings and are constantly in contact for work. We find a way. We are quite fond of each other, and it is important for us to find the time,” reveals Shaheen.

Post the announcement of Alia’s pregnancy during the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone in London, she was targeted and trolled for making a life-altering decision at the peak of her career. While some netizens wondered if she was pregnant before marriage, others speculated that she would put a pause on work now that she is going to embrace motherhood.

Reacting to the commentaries, Shaheen states, “I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there.”

But having grown up surrounded by actors and filmmakers, she states that both Alia and her have learnt the ropes of show business as she points out, “And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

