Shaheen Bhatt Reviews Alia Bhatt's 'Resting Stressed Face' of 2019

When it comes to embarrassing or unusual candid pictures, siblings serve as the best photographers. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen seems to have had her stash of her younger sibling's pictures ready waiting for the year-end.

As the year comes to a close, celebrities and fans have been looking back at the year as well as the decade and what it meant for the Bollywood industry. Considering all this, Shaheen Bhatt had an interesting yet unexpected memory to look back at.

Shaheen took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of Alia from throughout the year. In the pictures, the actress can be seen engrossed in daily activities with an extremely stressed expression. In the caption, she wrote, "2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face."

Despite the stressed expressions, 2019 has gone well for Alia. She appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film received widespread praise and even went on to join the Oscars 2020 race in the Best International Feature Film Category even though it did not make it to the final list.

Apart from that, Alia has numerous films lined up for 2020. She will be appearing alongside Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2. Sequel to the first film from 1991, this will also mark Alia's first film working with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

She will also be making her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli's upcoming RRR. While the actress was looking forward to working alongside Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Inshallah, the film was soon shelved due to creative differences much to Bhatt's disappointment. Nevertheless, opportunity knocked on her door in the form of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which has recently gone on floors.

Alia Bhatt is also shooting for Ayan Mukerjee's upcoming superhero trilogy titled Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

