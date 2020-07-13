Shaheen Bhatt Slams Trolls For Abusing Alia, Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Thanks Fans

Alia Bhatt and her family, including father Mahesh Bhatt, have been at the receiving end of heavy backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actress is being criticised for riding on the privileges of a film industry insider.

Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has taken to Instagram to share screenshots of several rape threats and abusive messages she and the actress have been getting online. Shaheen said that she would not choose to ignore these messages from here on. In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen wrote, "Does this surprise you? Why? It does not surprise me."

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to his fans who have been a source of strength and care for their family.

In the post, Shweta also urged the fans to have faith in God and his justice. She wrote, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown.... I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith in God and his justice.... keep praying.”

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her debut as a lead actress in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the late actor on Instagram. The actress shared a still from the song Taare Gin.

Sanjana wrote, “Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin, Dil Bechara. One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph. Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!”

It's a flashback Sunday for actress Mrunal Thakur as she went down the memory lane and recalled shooting for Super 30, which was released a year ago.

Taking to social media, Mrunal wrote: "Don't believe it's been a year! What a fantastic journey ! Thank you Team Super 30 for making it so special.Love you all !12.07.2020."

Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet ever since he passed away. Actress Swastika Mukherjee, the late actor's co-star in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, recently took to her Instagram account and shared an old video of him.

In the video, Sushant dances along with Swastika on a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).