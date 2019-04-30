Shaheen Bhatt Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression and Rejection

Busting the popular and hugely problematic myth that a person needs to have suffered in life to create art, Shaheen Bhatt says there is nothing romantic about being depressed or unhappy.In a recent no-holds-barred interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the 31-year-old author—who is also actor Alia Bhatt’s elder sister—said, “You don’t need to be depressed to create. It’s an absolute misconception that to create art, you need to unhappy or tortured in some way. As a misconception, it’s very damaging.”Battling depression since she was 13, Shaheen last year released her first book I've Never Been (un)Happier. It talks about her experiences with the mental illness. Talking about it, she said, “Shame, I think, is the core of depression. Any kind of shame, it can be for any reason. With women, body image tends to be one of the causes for shame. There are many other causes but shame is central.”“I wish I could have people understand it that shame is central to any feeling of depression and sadness. It stops you from being vulnerable because you are constantly worried that if you show as you are you are going to be rejected by the society, by everyone around you. It unravels every human connection that you have,” she added.You can watch the full interview here: