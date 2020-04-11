Shaheen Bhatt’s Childhood Log has an Adorable Picture Toothless Alia Bhatt, See Here

Current quarantine partners, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have set sisterhood examples for many.

Shaheen took to her social media handle to wish her younger sister on Siblings Day. She mined into her childhood album to find an adorable picture that shows a toothless Alia smiling widely for the camera.

Shaheen penned a sweet note in her caption that reads, “Even crumpled up newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Sibling Day, sibling.”

The snap has Shaheen looking at a lamenting Alia as they both share a candid moment sitting against a rocking cradle. The post collected oodles of love including cousin Rahul Bhatt who dropped heart emojis in the comments. Stylist Ami Patel too posted many heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Shaheen, in a follow-up post, shared two images wherein eldest sister, Pooja Bhatt and cousin, Rahul Bhatt make a rare appearance.

Alia, in her Instagram stories, shared a post from the past from Shaheen's book launch.

In 2018, Shaheen Bhatt launched her book ‘I've Never Been (Un)Happier’ and Alia was supportive throughout. She was present at the book’s promotional event and was visibly happy for her elder sister.

In a bid to extend her love for her beloved sibling, the Student of the Year shared a page from Shaheen’s book featured in a leading magazine.

Born to renowned filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Shaheen and Alia often feature on each other’s social media handles.

Last year, Shaheen uploaded a compilation of Alia’s goofiest expressions where the Highway star looked super cute. In another entry, she trolled and tagged the Gully Boy actress.

The collage that featured Alia’s furrowed brows on her frowning face was captioned as "2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face"





Follow @News18Movies for more

