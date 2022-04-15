Shaheen Bhatt's Message For Alia and Ranbir Is Cutest of All: 'Our Weird Tribe Just Got a Lot Weirder'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. While social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the biggest wedding of the year, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also took to her official Instagram account and penned a heartwarming note for her ‘didi and jiju’.

Shaheen dropped a couple of pictures of Ranbir and Alia, dressed in their wedding attires. In the caption, she showered love on the newlywed in an adorable and unique way. Shaheen called them her ‘favourite people’ and wrote, “My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

Earlier today, Hindustan Times claimed that Bhatt’s gang girl had asked for Rs 11.5 crore from the Kapoor family for the joota chupai ritual. However, after much banter, they were given Rs 1 lakh. “After much banter, an envelope containing ₹1 lakh was given to them,” the source cited by the news portal claimed.

Shaheen is not the only person who took to social media to congratulate the couple. Social media is flooded with Bollywood celebrities sending love and wishes to Ranbir and Alia. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Aadar Jain, Bipasha Basu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor among others, B-Town celebrities are showering love on ‘Mr and Mrs Kapoor’ on internet.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are likely to have no reception. During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor was asked about the same to which the actress mentioned that no wedding reception has been planned. “It’s done, it’s all done,” she said and even asked the paps to ‘go and sleep’ peacefully.

