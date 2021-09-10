Shaheer Sheikh Accidentally Confirms Ankita Lokhande is Getting Married to Vicky Jain Soon

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might be tying the knot soon if her Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star Shaheer Sheikh is to be believed. The actor, in a recent interview, was talking about their upcoming show when he mentioned her impending wedding. Shaheer has replaced late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the show.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita was asked about her plans following Pavitra Rishta. While she laughed that she has nothing to do after the show, Shaheer said, “Come on, you’re getting married!”

A shocked Ankita instantly asked Shaheer to shut up. “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that,” she denied. “I’m not doing anything, I’m starting something from February,” Ankita added.

In May, Ankita Lokhande said that she was contemplating tying the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor has been dating the businessman for three years, and they celebrated their anniversary in April.

“Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan," she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

Before she began dating Vicky, Ankita was in a serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple dated for six years until 2016. They first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. Sushant passed away on June 14 last year.

