Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes Show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3' to Go Off-air This Month?

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh-starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which is currently running with its third season, may soon be wrapping up if recent reports are to be believed. Although no official word regarding the show’s end has been issued, a recent report by The Times of India has revealed that lead actress of the show, Erica, is planning to quit the series. The report also mentioned that according to speculations, the latest season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will come to a close by the end of this month.

The series first aired on Sony television in 2016 and portrayed Shaheer and Erica as the lead pair Dev and Sonakshi. Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar plays the role of Dev’s mother Ishwari Dixit. Since it first aired on television, the storyline of the series captivated the audience and the lead actors managed to gain a huge fan-following because of their portrayal of the characters.

Soon after the pandemic, the third season of the show returned to the screen with Shaheer and Erica returning to their career-defining roles. However, the two actors are now also engaged in other shows and juggling between several schedules may be one of the reasons why the show is going off-air, according to the report.

Shaheer has featured in a number of music videos this year, like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai with Mamta Sharma, and Baarish Ban Jaana with Hina Khan. Shaheer is also playing the role of Manav in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, starring opposite Ankita Lokhande. Shaheer is reprising the role previously played by late Sushant Singh Rajput in the ongoing season.

Shaheer, Erica, and Supriya share a friendly relationship even off-screen, as some of their Instagram posts suggest. An Instagram post shared by Shaheer last month showed him and Supriya in a selfie. The actor addressed his on-screen mother as, “Mammaa meri maa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

The show currently airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony television.

