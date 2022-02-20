Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli Look Hotness Overloaded As They Come Together For a Music Video

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is signing projects after projects. On Sunday, the actor took to social media and announced his next with Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Nikki Tamboli. Shaheer dropped a series of pictures with Nikki Tamboli and wrote, “We are coming to set the temperatures soaring..#comingsoon."

In the first picture, Shaheer can be seen posing with Nikki Tamboli. While he looks charming as always in a white sweatshirt, Nikki flaunts her hotness in a gorgeous red outfit. In the second picture, the two actors are also joined by producer Shahzeb Azad and singer Ramji Gulati. Nikki Tamboli also shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle.

The pictures have left Shaheer and Nikki’s fans super excited. “Already set high temperature can’t wait to see you both together in the new project really very excited," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Can’t wait to see this pair on screen."

Apart from this, Shaheer Sheikh is also seen in the second session of Pavitra Rishta currently. Apart from this, he will be soon in Woh To Hai Albelaa which will air on Star Bharat. The show also stars Anuj Sachdeva.

Last month, Shaheer Sheikh lost his father due to coronavirus. Following his father’s demise, the actor penned down a heart-warming note on social media and wrote, “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void.”

Talking about Nikki Tamboli, she rose to fame after Bigg Boss 14. Following Bigg Boss, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

