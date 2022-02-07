Shaheer Sheikh and Rubina Dilaik To Come Together For Rajan Shahi's show? Here's What We Know

Here’s some exciting news for all the Shaheer Sheikh fans. If reports are to be believed, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is will be soon coming back to our television screens with Rajan Shahi’s new show. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Shaheer Sheikh will be next seen in Rajan Shahi’s show which is likely to go on-air in March end.

The entertainment portal also claims that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is likely to play the female lead opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the show. The report cites a source who claims that Rubina is in talks with the makers regarding the same. “Initially, makers were looking at Hiba Nawab. But then, they felt that she did look very young in front of Shaheer Sheikh. Now, they are in talks with Rubina Dilaik. They want a proper top TV actress for this show. They have approached her, and the talks are on. We should get clarity in a few days," the source said.

Reportedly, the show will air on Star Bharat and Kinshuk Vaidya is also likely to feature in it along with Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Poorva Gokhale. However, it should be noted that there is no official announcement so far.

Interestingly, Shaheer Sheikh previously worked with Rajan Shahi for his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which also starred Rhea Sharma and Rhea Sharma in the lead. However, the show went off air in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh lost his father last month due to coronavirus. A couple of days after his father’s demise, Shaheer took to social media and penned down an emotional note. He remembered how his father and mentioned that his death has created a void in his heart. “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life," a part of Shaheer’s post read.

