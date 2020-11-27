Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Get Married in Court, Supriya Pilgaonkar Attends

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh got married to his fiancee Ruchikaa Kappor on Monday (November 27) in court. Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaokar, who was Shaheer's co-star in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, attended the wedding. The couple will have a traditional wedding next year in June due to the on-going pandemic this year.

In an interview with Times Of India, Shaheer said, “The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself.” On the other hand, Ruchikaa said, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Recently Shaheer had taken to Instagram to announce his engagement with Ruchikaa. Shaheer had shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Ruchikaa seems to be laughing out loud in the moment that has been captured on camera. Shaheer captioned the photo, "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer and Ruchikaa dated for one-and-a-half years before getting married, they first met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya two years ago.