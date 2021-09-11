Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Girl

TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. Ruchikaa gave birth to their first child late Friday night, as per a report in BollywoodLife. More details are awaited. Shaheer and Ruchikaa haven’t yet officially announced the arrival of their newborn.

Last month, Shaheer had hosted a baby shower for Ruchikaa, who is the senior vice president and creative producer of Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. The function was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members, including actors Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra. The couple had kept the decoration theme both blue and pink and did not drop a hint whether they were expecting a boy or a girl. Rather they used a ‘Baby Sheikh’ title hanging on the wall. The cute pictures of the couple went viral on social media.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot last year in November. On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is gearing up for the release of Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. The original ZEE TV show, which came out in 2009, made its lead stars — late Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande — a household name during its five-year run.

Created by Ekta R Kapoor, the upcoming eight-part web series is the story of a couple called Manav (Sheikh) and Archana (the role is reprised by Lokhande). The show will premiere on ZEE5 on September 15.

