Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Abode Has Tasteful Interiors and an Outdoor Bathtub

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, who got married in November last year, gave a virtual tour of their Mumbai residence on social media. Shaheer gave fans a virtual tour of his plush apartment which has been designed by the actor himself. The aesthetically pleasing interiors from furniture to bedroom ceiling - are every bit stunning.

Shaheer gave fans a glimpse of his reading spot in a cosy corner of his apartment. It had a bookshelf in the back and two vintage-looking wingback chairs. The dining area and his bedroom housed his collection of action figurines. The actor also gave a peek inside his coffee bar and luxe bathroom. His living area flaunted a large flat-screen television and comfortable brown sofas. He also shared a peek of his coffee bar. The bedroom is all-things white, from mattress to headboard. It has a platform bed with a beautiful statement chandelier adorning the ceiling. An extravagant walk-in-closet is also attached to his room. Additionally, well-organised storage spaces accentuated the aesthetics of his apartment. The outdoor space showed a wooden deck and a bathtub. The area boasted a spectacular view of the city skyline. The balcony area, Shaheer calls ‘the nest’, was decorated with an array of potted plants.

Not only the actor, several fan clubs dedicated to him on Instagram also re-shared the photos and videos on their respective pages.

Take a look:

Shaheer has featured in many popular television shows including Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will next be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. In an Instagram post, Shaheer said the show would be a ‘fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy.’

“When I was first approached for Pavitra Rishta, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..

I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. Sushant, you will always be Manav. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he wrote.

