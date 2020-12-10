Shaheer Sheikh and Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Twin in This New Love-filled Picture

Actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. In the picture, Ruchikaa can be seen resting her head on the actor's shoulder.

“Thoda sabz, thoda aasmaan aur teri muskurahat.. #ikigai,” Shaheer wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. The couple can also be seen twinning in grey jackets and denim pants.

Shaheer announced about his engagement with Ruchikaa on Instagram on November 24. He shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Ruchikaa seems to be laughing out loud in the moment that was captured on camera. “#TuHasdiRave…excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai,” he captioned the picture.

Following that, the two got married in court in presence of some near and dear ones. The couple will reportedly have a traditional wedding next year in June due to the on-going pandemic.

In an interview with Times Of India, Shaheer had said, “The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself.” On the other hand, Ruchikaa had said, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.