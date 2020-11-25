Shaheer Sheikh Announces Engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor with Candid Photo

TV star Shaheer Sheikh has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The Mahabharat actor shared a photo of Ruchika on Instagram to announce his engagement.

Shaheer shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Ruchikaa seems to be laughing out loud in the moment that has been captured on camera.

Shaheer captioned the photo, "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai." His friends from the television industry, including Kushal Tandon, Krystle D'Souza and Heli Daruwala congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comments section.

Shaheer, who was last seen in Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, took to Instagram earlier this month to share a picture with Ruchikaa for the first time, confiriming their relationship. "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time…#ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls (sic)," the actor had posted.

The couple has been dating for almost one-and-a-half years now, and it is said that they are going to tie the knot in November itself. For now, it will be a court marriage with a small ceremony. They have planned a traditional wedding ceremony in February next year.

"Due to the pandemic, the couple will have a low-key wedding. Before the ceremony in Mumbai, Shaheer plans to have a small function at his Jammu home, where his family is based. If the pandemic situation improves, they will have a traditional wedding in Mumbai in February next year," a source related to Shaheer told TOI.