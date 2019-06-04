English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shaheer Sheikh Bonds with Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria in Indonesia, Shares Pics
On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Erica Fernandes is the new Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who has earned name with TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently in Indonesia for the promotion of his famous TV shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.
Shaheer Sheikh is leaving no chance to bond with his co-stars from the shows, and also his rumoured ex-girlfriends, Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria. Another actress to join the trio was Heli Daruwala, who is also Shaheer’s co-star in Daastan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali.
Sharing the moments, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram, “Kuch rang pyaar ke Salim Anarkali #indonesia @antv_official #shaheersheikh.” He posed alongside his leading ladies Sonarika Bhadoria and Erica Fernandes, and Heli Daruwala.
The picture was flooded with comments from fans, who requested to bring another season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.
TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria also shared a picture with Erica Fernandes and Heli Daruwala, with the caption, “We’d like a cheeseburger, large fries and a cosmopolitan! Someone get us on vogue already! @iam_ejf @heli_daruwala.”
The actor also shared the love and gifts received from his fans on his Instagram stories, thanking them for the goodies. Shaheer also got a chance to meet his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting, whom he dated back in 2015. He shared videos where he can be seen dancing with Ayu Ting Ting.
On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Erica Fernandes is the new Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Shaheer Sheikh is leaving no chance to bond with his co-stars from the shows, and also his rumoured ex-girlfriends, Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria. Another actress to join the trio was Heli Daruwala, who is also Shaheer’s co-star in Daastan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali.
Sharing the moments, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram, “Kuch rang pyaar ke Salim Anarkali #indonesia @antv_official #shaheersheikh.” He posed alongside his leading ladies Sonarika Bhadoria and Erica Fernandes, and Heli Daruwala.
The picture was flooded with comments from fans, who requested to bring another season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.
TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria also shared a picture with Erica Fernandes and Heli Daruwala, with the caption, “We’d like a cheeseburger, large fries and a cosmopolitan! Someone get us on vogue already! @iam_ejf @heli_daruwala.”
The actor also shared the love and gifts received from his fans on his Instagram stories, thanking them for the goodies. Shaheer also got a chance to meet his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting, whom he dated back in 2015. He shared videos where he can be seen dancing with Ayu Ting Ting.
On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Erica Fernandes is the new Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
- World Cup 2019 | Reporter's Diary: Of Back Spasms, Fire Alarms and Spotting Dhoni Fan-Kids in England
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results