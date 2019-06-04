Shaheer Sheikh Bonds with Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria in Indonesia, Shares Pics

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who has earned name with TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently in Indonesia for the promotion of his famous TV shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.Shaheer Sheikh is leaving no chance to bond with his co-stars from the shows, and also his rumoured ex-girlfriends, Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria. Another actress to join the trio was Heli Daruwala, who is also Shaheer’s co-star in Daastan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali.Sharing the moments, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram, “Kuch rang pyaar ke Salim Anarkali #indonesia @antv_official #shaheersheikh.” He posed alongside his leading ladies Sonarika Bhadoria and Erica Fernandes, and Heli Daruwala.The picture was flooded with comments from fans, who requested to bring another season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria also shared a picture with Erica Fernandes and Heli Daruwala, with the caption, “We’d like a cheeseburger, large fries and a cosmopolitan! Someone get us on vogue already! @iam_ejf @heli_daruwala.”The actor also shared the love and gifts received from his fans on his Instagram stories, thanking them for the goodies. Shaheer also got a chance to meet his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting, whom he dated back in 2015. He shared videos where he can be seen dancing with Ayu Ting Ting.On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Erica Fernandes is the new Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.