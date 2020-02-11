Delhi result tally
Shaheer Sheikh Dresses up as Woman in His Latest Social Media Post, Watch Boomerang Video
In a hilarious clip shared on social media, we can see Shaheer Sheikh leaving no stone unturned to pull off a woman’s guise with discretion.
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh better known with his screen name Abir Rajwansh has been winning hearts with his role-play in the popular drama, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The television star is quite active on social media and often keeps his Instagram feed updated with amazing glimpses of his personal and professional life.
Shaheer has posted a boomerang video on his Instagram handle, where he is decked up in a pink coloured embroidered saree. The entertaining actor gave an appropriate caption to his post. He wrote, “Husn ke hazar rang.. #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #madMe #shaheersheikh.”
In the hilarious clip, we can see Shaheer leaving no stone unturned to pull off a woman’s guise with discretion. As he places the veil over his head, he can be seen wearing a pink bright lipstick, kajal and also put a bindi on his forehead.
Shaheer’s amusing semblance garnered lot of hoots and even wonders from fans and friends. YRHPK co-star Vatsal Seth also commented on his post.
Here’s what some of Shaheer’s colleagues from the telly world had to say in the comments section after watching the video.
Actor Saurav Gujjar wrote, “Bhai mujhko Mahabharat ka seen yaad aa gaya.”
Sana Amin Sheikh commented, “Haay Allah!”
Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Gorgeous.”
Shaheer is paired opposite Rhea Sharma, who essays Mishti Maheshwari in the serial. The daily soap opera is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
