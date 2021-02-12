Shaheer Sheikh, Eisha Singh to Collaborate for Ekta Kapoor’s New Show

The handsome hunk of television industry, Shaheer Sheikh seems to be all set to rule his fans’ heart once again. The actor is speculated to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s new show along with Eisha Singh. Though he was last seen in Alt Balaji web series Paurashpur, his fans are missing his presence on the TV screen for some time. Shaheer was last seen on TV in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, which ended unexpectedly after the lockdown leaving his fans shocked.

On the other hand, Eisha last appeared in Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah as Zara opposite Adnan Khan. Now, the reports of two coming together for the new show has left their fans excited.

Shaheer and Eisha will be collaborating for the first time as the producer wants a fresh pair for the new show which is going to be aired on Zee TV. As per the reports published by Pinkvilla, the story of Ekta’s new show will revolve around the love tale of a doctor and a simple girl from a village. While the reports about the story are doing rounds on the internet, the official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come.

Shaheer is currently enjoying his marital bliss with his beloved wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo tied the knot in November 2020. Talking about the same in a previous interview, Shaheer called her perfect companion for him and said that she is someone with whom he gets to be real. He also said that he is a wanderer and is looking forward to never-ending travels with her. Ruchikaa is the creative producer and senior vice president of Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.

Shaheer has been part of many popular TV shows including Mahabharat, Navya and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He will be next seen romancing with Television actress Tejasswi Prakash in his new music video.