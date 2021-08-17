Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes Starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to Go Off Air?

On month into telecast, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is reportedly going off air from Sony TV. As reported by Bollywood Life, TRPs of the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is quite low and the channel and makers are also not very happy with how things are turning out. They are now planning to end the show. Erica Fernandes is not attached to feature in any project as of now but Shaheer Sheikh is set to play Manav in Pavitra Rishta season 2.

The report also claims that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may replace it. The promo of the show is already out and it has added more excitement among the fans. The video starts with the lead actors’ discussion on marriage and why they are not getting married.

The first episode of the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 aired on July 12 and the show dived in with the twist straight away. It is revealed that Dev (Shaheer) and Sona’s (Erica) daughter Sohana is not theirs and they are actually parents to a boy named Ayushmann /Ved who loses his father in a road accident. The two babies were exchanged at the hospital at the time of birth. Ayush comes to live with Dev and Sona and tries to settle in with his new family.

