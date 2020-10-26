Shaheer Sheikh Gushes Over Ruchikaa Kapoor in Social Media Post, Fans Say They are Dating

Telly actor Shaheer Sheikh's personal life became the topic of discussion recently when he posted several pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor on his social media handle, calling her 'my girl'. While there have been rumours floating around for sometime about the two dating, fans have taken this as a confirmation of sorts that they are indeed in a romantic relationship.

On Sunday, Shaheer shared a post featuring two pics of rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa. While in the first pic, she was seen hiding her face with her curly hair, in the next snap she was seen posing in a denim one piece dress paired with white sneakers. The social media post was captioned as, “Mommy there is something in the backyard.. Never mind it’s my girl..”

Many TV colleagues of Shaheer also reacted to this post with heart-shaped emojis in the comments section, which was taken as all the more a sign of confirmation that they are together. Pearl V Puri, Pooja Banerjee, Kaveri Priyam, Ekta Kapoor, Ritvik Arora among others gushed over Shaheer's post for Ruchikaa.

Here's how fans reacted as Shaheer shared Ruchikaa's pics.

His way of telling the world that he is in LOVE melted my heart ❤️ No big cheesy essays or dreamy pictures, just a goofy photo of his love, so natural and so so cute❤️ #ShaheerSheikh #ruchikakapoor@Shaheer_S @RuchikaaKapoor — Riyaa✨ (@ItsMeRiya_) October 25, 2020

On the work front, Shaheer's much-loved daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has gone off air. He recently featured in Ae Mere Dil music video with Tejasswi Prakash. It is a soulful ballad sung by the versatile Abhay Jodhpurkar and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Ae Mere Dil talks about how some events in life, can make it difficult for you to trust people, specially loved ones. Every broken heart gets a second chance, it is up to you to embrace it.