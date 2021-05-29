Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan Unveil First Look of Their Romantic Song 'Baarish Ban Jaana'

Television heartthrobs Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh will soon be seen in a romantic music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana which is set to release on June 3. Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor shared the poster where he can be seen embracing Hina in the backdrop of mountains. According to reports, Hina was shooting for the song in Kashmir when she was informed about the sudden demise of her father.

“Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all?", wrote Shaheer alongside the poster.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the video has Payal Dev and Stebin Ben on the vocals and Kunaal Verma as the lyricist.

Earlier, Hina had taken to her Instagram account to share a teaser of the song. Sharing a snippet from the video, she had written, “Aa rahe hai hum, kuch khaas lekar! More details out tomorrow."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was also featured in two music videos recently- Bedard and Patthar Wargi. Meanwhile, Shaheer is all set to return to TV with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. It will reunite him with Erica Fernandes.

