Shaheer Sheikh Hints at Ruchikaa Kapoor's Pregnancy with This Pic?

It has been reported by news sites that TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is expecting his baby with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. However, Shaheer has not confirmed it yet. Meanwhile, the TV actor shared a picture on social media in which there is a unicorn soft toy in the frame. We wonder if it is Shaheer’s first toy that he has got for his baby?

He captioned the post, “It’s not about following the rule book, its about creating what feels right." Reacting to the post, Shaheer’s colleague Supriya Pilgaonkar said, “That little unicorn😍😍😍." Apart from Supriya, many noticed the soft toy in the picture and commented about it.

On the work front, Shaheer is all set to return to TV with season 3 of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. It will reunite him with Erica Fernandes. Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot in 2020 in a court marriage.

