Shaheer Sheikh Loves Cycling Around on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Sets Between Shots

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who features in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani, loves cycling around on sets in his free time. He says it is an easy way to fitness between shots.

“I believe in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as it makes me feel my best! Yes, it is a struggle sometimes when it comes to managing shoots and routine, but I try to manage it as much as I can in between shoots," he says.

He further adds: “We started shooting for ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ with an outdoor schedule. So I was more than happy and hooked to my morning walks in the midst of nature. To makes things a little more exciting, I decided to add cycling to my regime. Cycling according to me is one of the best stress-busters and a good way to stay fit."

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani will also bring back Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari and Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi. Most of the previous cast is also set to return to their respective roles.

