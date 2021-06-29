CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Shaheer Sheikh Loves Cycling Around on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Sets Between Shots

Image Source: IANS

Image Source: IANS

Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently shooting for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani, loves cycling around on sets in his free time, as it is an easy way to fitness for him.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who features in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani, loves cycling around on sets in his free time. He says it is an easy way to fitness between shots.

“I believe in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as it makes me feel my best! Yes, it is a struggle sometimes when it comes to managing shoots and routine, but I try to manage it as much as I can in between shoots," he says.

He further adds: “We started shooting for ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ with an outdoor schedule. So I was more than happy and hooked to my morning walks in the midst of nature. To makes things a little more exciting, I decided to add cycling to my regime. Cycling according to me is one of the best stress-busters and a good way to stay fit."

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani will also bring back Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari and Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi. Most of the previous cast is also set to return to their respective roles.

first published:June 29, 2021, 19:15 IST