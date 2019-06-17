Shaheer Sheikh on Rumours About His Bollywood Debut: Big Filmmakers Don't Want TV Face as Lead

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been part of the telly world since 2009 and been offered roles in movies too, but is yet to make his Bollywood debut. He says it's not that simple as most big filmmakers aren't keen on taking a "TV face" as their main character.

Last month when his photograph with a casting director of a popular Bollywood banner got viral online, people assumed that he would soon be seen on the big screen. But he denied singing any Bollywood film.

He has acted in Indonesian films though. Asked what's taking him so long to act in a Hindi movie, Shaheer told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I am waiting for the right opportunity and character. I am also a little choosy when it comes to work. I need something that excites me, something that I feel I can pull it off.

"Producers and directors have also to believe in me. The day all these things happen, I will definitely do films."

On the Bollywood film offers, he said, "While I was signing 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali', I was offered something. But most big producers or directors would not make a TV face their main character or one of the most important characters. It is not that simple.

"The offers I have got till now are mostly from new directors or new production houses. Even if it's from a known production house, it's a role I don't feel excited about."

But the actor doesn't feel that TV actors are looked down upon by people.

"I have got a lot of respect from people. They do believe that we put in a lot of effort and hours shooting day and night for one show. They appreciate that. I am really proud of actors who are breaking the barrier and doing movies.

"There are quite a few till now who have been accepted by the film industry and they are doing well. TV can accommodate way more people than movies...at least in India," he said. "TV is a medium that reaches almost every house. I am more than happy to be a part of this."

As an actor, he feels there is a responsibility towards the audience. "We have a big responsibility to give the right message, so I would want to do content-driven shows," said Shaheer.

Talking about "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke", he said, "The message that we are trying to give is that the girl should have the choice to decide when she wants to get married. Just because it's the right age, she can't be randomly pushed into a relationship. It has to be her decision."

Sometimes, storylines get changed or characters killed or shows abruptly pulled off air. Asked about it, he said: "I only work with people whom I believe in. I respect Rajan Shahi Sir (producer). I am happy the way things are going on the show. At the end of the day, it's all about ratings.

"In the future, if we get deviated from our main track...there will be reasons for it. I understand that a producer cannot go into losses. It can't be something that is not working at all and he is still putting money into it. Whatever decision is taken, I will support him. He believed in me, gave me a chance."