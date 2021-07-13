Shaheer Sheikh on Playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta: Scary to Step into Sushant Singh Rajput Shoes

Actor Shaheer Sheikh has been roped in to play Manav, the character originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and later by Hiten Tejwani, in Pavitra Rishta season 2.

Now, Shaheer took to Instagram and wrote about what made him accept the role, “When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty. Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts."

He also paid tribute to the late actor in the caption, “Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. 🙏#pavitrarishta2."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande will be seen reprising her role as Archana opposite Shaheer.

