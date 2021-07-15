Shaheer Sheikh on Doing Pavitra Rishta 2: My First Thought Was, 'Mujhe Accept Hi Nahi Karenge Log'

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to play Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Manav in the show Pavitra Rishta 2. The show will be released on a digital platform. Shaheer admitted that initially, he was not sure about accepting the role because of the expectations attached to it. The actor shared his views about taking on the role of Manav, which was originally played by late Sushant Singh Rajput.

“A lot of people told me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this character?’ Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought that I had was, ‘Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log,'" Shaheer told SpotboyE.

Then what convinced him to take up the challenge? Shaheer said, “Before this also I had come into a similar situation when Arjuna’s character was offered to me in Siddharth Kumar Tewray’s Mahabharat. And that time also I thought I won’t be able to do it. Because there will be so many expectations from me as I had to play India’s one of the greatest warriors on television. That time also I told myself I can’t give up without trying and when this character of Manav came to me, I felt I am in the same situation again. With that show, I had learned that ‘Koshish karne waale ki kabhi haar nahi hoti’. So, that’s when I decided to say a yes and go ahead with this opportunity."

This is the first time Shaheer will be working for two shows at the same time. However, the release of Pavitra Rishta 2 will take time. The shooting for the show has already begun.

Shaheer also shared that although he didn’t know Sushant personally, he had met him twice. Sushant’s ability to take risks to do something big inspired him.

